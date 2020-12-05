A New Iberia city councilwoman was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated for the second time this year.
Natalie Lopez, who represents the city’s District 1, was arrested around 9 p.m. Friday after she was involved in a vehicle crash, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said. Lopez was booked on counts of driving while intoxicated, no liability insurance, battery of a police officer and careless operation of a vehicle, booking records said.
Booking records for the Iberia Parish Jail showed Lopez was no longer in custody as of Saturday afternoon. A booking photo was not available.
Councilwoman Lopez declined to comment when reached by phone Saturday afternoon.
Lopez was previously arrested by the New Iberia Police Department on a DWI charge in January, as well as counts of child endangerment and resisting an officer.
Lopez was first elected to represent District 1 in 2012 and was reelected in 2016, according to Louisiana Secretary of State records.