The 18-year-old man shot and killed by Lafayette Police Department officers early Thursday was wanted for shooting a 13-year-old girl, police say.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 9:54 p.m. Wednesday and found a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Another teen, 18-year-old Trevon Bonner of Lafayette, was identified as the suspected shooter. Officers arrived at Bonner’s residence to serve a warrant for attempted second-degree murder and Bonner barricaded himself inside, she said.
Lafayette SWAT officers and negotiators responded and while attempting to negotiate with the teen he was shot.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting, which occurred in the 200 block of Paul Breaux Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Bonner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.