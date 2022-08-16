A Lake Charles woman was arrested on a murder charge after police say she left her 6-month-old daughter inside a vehicle for five hours.
Ivy L. Lee, 22, of Lake Charles, was arrested on counts of second-degree murder and possession of marijuana after she flagged down two Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies, one off duty and one on patrol, Sunday around 3:45 p.m. because her 6-month-old daughter was not breathing, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
Lee was in a vehicle in the area of Enterprise Boulevard and Broad Street in Lake Charles when she signaled for help. The deputies began life saving measures on the infant until she was brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office said Lee told detectives two different stories: first, that her child had not been in her care, before informing detectives she drove to her job on Gerstner Memorial Drive in the city and left her child alone in the small SUV for approximately five hours. Investigators found suspected marijuana in the vehicle after a search.
The 22-year-old mother was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center following her arrest. Her bond was set at $1.2 million, the sheriff’s office said.