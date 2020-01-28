A Duson man is dead after being shot during a reported home invasion Monday night.
Shenard Simmons, 33, died after being taken to an area hospital in critical condition following the Monday night shooting. Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 300 block of Bopamo Lane in the Duson area around 10:35 p.m., a sheriff’s department statement said.
No arrests have been made in the home invasion and homicide. A second person in the residence at the time of the shooting was not injured, the statement said.
This is the third reported homicide in Lafayette Parish in 2020, and the second in less than a week.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.