Former city-parish councilmember Kenneth Boudreaux was appointed to the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board by the Lafayette City Council on Tuesday, while another board member was reappointed.
Boudreaux was unanimously appointed to fill the seat vacated by Dwight Prudhomme, whose term ended July 26. Each board term runs for three years.
Prudhomme is a former Ragin’ Cajuns quarterback and is a branch general manager for beverage alcohol distributor Republic National Distributing Company, his board biography says.
Boudreaux is a former city-parish councilmember and spent 20 years as the director of youth services and programs for the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. He is a radio talk show host, the president of To The Front To The Top Consultants, a consulting and professional development firm, and does community outreach work for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Wayne Prejean, the board’s current vice chairman, was reappointed Tuesday to another three-year term.
Prejean worked for the Lafayette Fire Department for 20 years, from 1962 to 1982, and closed out his career as fire chief. After departing, he served as president of Land & Marine Fire Equipment, Inc. and as an advisor to the U.S. Safety Corp, his board biography says.
The board helps administer Lafayette’s civil service system for fire and police employees, which operates separately from Lafayette Consolidated Government’s civil service system.
The board hears employee appeals of discipline and termination, handles donations of annual leave to other employees in the system, posts job notices for open positions, and investigates public complaints lodged against fire and police employees, among other responsibilities.
The board is made up of five people; the Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department each elect a member to the board, one member is appointed by the local governing body and the other two members are chosen from a list of candidates put forward by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette president.
The board’s makeup is outlined by state law.
Sgt. Paul Mouton represents the police department on the board, while Micky Broussard, current board chairman, is the fire department’s representative. Both were elected to their current terms effective July 26, 2020.
Christina Olivier, whose husband is a police department employee, was appointed to her current term effective July 26, 2021 and will serve until 2024. Olivier is the managing partner and co-founder of Excelerant, a leadership development and human resources consulting company based in Lafayette, her board biography says.