A 16-year-old boy was arrested on attempted murder counts after shooting at a home following an altercation with a girl Thursday.
The St. Landry boy was booked on three counts of attempted second-degree murder Tuesday, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said. The suspect has not been named by law enforcement because of his age.
The shooting happened in the 500 block of Fontenot Road near Opelousas Thursday. The juvenile is accused of shooting at a home between five and 10 times while three people, ages 15, 17 and 35 were in the home. No one was injured, Thibodeaux said.
Witness descriptions and video surveillance were used to identify the 16-year-old suspect. Deputies say the juvenile had an altercation earlier in the day with one of the home’s residents.
More arrests are expected in the case, he said.