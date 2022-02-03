A missing Alexandria woman who had been reported missing since Jan. 21 has been found safe, according to the Alexandria Police Department.
Demetria Burns, 37, works as a nurse at Longleaf Hospital in Alexandria. She was reported missing by family members on Jan. 31, according to Lt. Lane Windham, spokesperson for the Alexandria Police Department.
Her case garnered attention Wednesday when a nurse practioner who worked at an Alexandria clinic with Burns was arrested, accused of providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors, as well as paying men to bring him women to have sex with.
Mark Damian DeClouet Jr. was arrested Tuesday night on multiple drug charges, criminal conspiracy and human trafficking. DeClouet, 40, who is from Lafayette, has been widely recognized for helping others overcome addiction.
The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit has been investigating him since complaints were made against him in November.
During the investigation, agents discovered DeClouet allegedly used cash to solicit men to locate and provide women for sexual purposes. Agents developed probable cause for an arrest warrant for DeClouet and a search warrant for his Alexandria home.