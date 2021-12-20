A Lafayette man is accused of attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old child, KATC reports.
Scott Police received a 911 call about 9:30 a.m. Monday stating that a man attempted to abduct a 4-year-old child from a business in the 600 block of Westgate Road.
Video surveillance showed the child in the business with his grandmother. While she was shopping, the subject later identified as 36-year-old Michael Steven Placek, began talking to the child. When the child’s grandmother turned, Placek picked up the child and walked outside the business to a vehicle waiting for him in the parking lot, according to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger. The grandmother realized what happened and found the child and Placek outside. Placek released the child to the grandmother and left the parking lot.
Investigators located and arrested Placek and transported him to Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he was booked for attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child.