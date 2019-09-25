A Lafayette man was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge in a fatal June shooting.
The grand jury formally charged Keyon Lampkin, 47, with a count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Justin Johnson. Lafayette sheriff’s deputies believe the shooting began after an altercation between the two men.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Township Lane on June 22. Lampkin lives at an apartment in that same block, according to court documents.
Johnson died at the scene. The accused was also injured in the shooting and was treated at a local hospital before being taken into custody, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. John Mowell said.
Lampkin’s arraignment is scheduled for October 29.