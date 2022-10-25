A 30-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting and killing a man in the Four Corners area of St. Mary Parish in 2014.
Henderson Dwight Wesley was sentenced to life in prison on Friday in the Oct. 8, 2014 death of Ronald Chillis Jr.
In September, a jury found Wesley guilty of firing multiple rounds through the front door of Chillis’ home in the Four Corners area and killing him. Cell phone data, surveillance video and witness testimony placed Wesley at the scene, the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Chillis’ parents, Evelyn and Ronald “Chip” Chillis, Sr., spoke at the sentencing hearing “about the loving and caring impact their son had on family and friends and how the actions of Henderson Wesley have forever changed that,” the district attorney’s office said.
Life imprisonment is the mandated sentence for a second-degree murder conviction.