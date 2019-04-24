Two Krotz Springs residents were arrested after claims they were mistreating a pair of dogs.
Amanda Ryder and Randy Arcement were arrested Tuesday after St. Landry Parish Animal Control and Rescue alerted police to two medium-sized female dogs living in a small cage, a release from Krotz Springs Police said.
Officers found the two dogs crammed inside the cage, covered in their own waste and “extremely underweight.” Neither dog had food, water or proper shelter from the elements, and investigators determined neither dog had veterinary care, the police said.
Ryder and Arcement were arrested and animal control seized the two dogs. Animal control officers posted about the two dogs on Facebook and are referring to them as Mabel and Margaret.
Both are believed to be between five and six months old and both weighed less than 23 pounds.