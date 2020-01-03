Police have arrested two more suspects in a Monday shooting that injured a 19-year-old man.
Sterling G. Lee III and Lance Savoy, both 18-year-old residents of Lafayette, were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Thursday on a count each of attempted first-degree murder. The two men are accused in the shooting of an unidentified 19-year-old man.
The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 100 block of Friendship Street around 1:15 a.m. Monday. As of Tuesday, the victim was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, a statement from Lafayette Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Bond for both men bond is currently set at $100,000, according to online jail records.
Tanisha Carron, 19, of Lafayette, was booked on a count of attempted first-degree murder in the case on Tuesday. Her bond is currently set at $50,000, according to online jail records.