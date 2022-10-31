A St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy who was arrested and fired earlier this month has been arrested again.
Eliot Patrick Bertrand, 37, was booked Friday with theft, access device fraud, injuring public records and malfeasance in office.
Earlier this month, Bertrand was booked with felony theft, felony injuring public records and felony malfeasance.
For the most recent charges, the investigation began in September, according to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz. He said Bertrand purchased a 20-foot used horse trailer for his personal use, and remodeled the trailer using St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office purchase orders for funding.
A witness stated that in April Bertrand went to a Lafayette business in a departmental vehicle and conducted two transactions. On the first trip, the witness said, he took scrap metal from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and he received $1,048.57.
On a second trip in June, the witness said, he sold scrap metal taken from the sheriff’s office for a total of $422.95. The proceeds from the transactions were used to purchase a 2014 Big Valley horse trailer from Facebook Marketplace for $2,000, the sheriff said.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Bertrand used St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office purchase orders for parts to repair a vehicle for a family member on two separate occasions totaling $737.39, according to the statement. The purchase orders were falsified by assigning the parts to repair a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office vehicle, which had compatible interchangeable parts as the family member’s personal vehicle. Trusty workers at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Fleet Maintenance Office were used to repair the personal vehicle.
Additionally, Bertrand used numerous sheriff’s office purchase orders, as well as trusty labor, to refurbish and remodel the 2014 Big Valley trailer, the sheriff said. The value of the trailer, including labor and accessories, is estimated at $25,000. Bertrand is also accused of falsifying purchase orders to upgrade his personal Polaris Sport 100 ATV, and used numerous SLPSO business accounts to purchase the parts, totaling $1,905.57.
On Friday, Bertrand was booked at the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with theft greater than $25,000, access device fraud totaling $15,600, injuring public records and malfeasance in office.
He was previously booked on Oct. 5 and charged with theft, injuring public records and malfeasance in office. He was given a bond of $8,000 for those charges and was out of jail on bond at the time of the current arrest.
“One of the most disturbing aspects of a police administrator’s job is discovering personnel within your command violating the law and your trust," Guidroz said. "Our position is a position of public trust, and when we find that public trust is violated, we must be transparent and take swift action, and in this case as well as other cases, that is precisely what we did.”