A juvenile and a 21-year-old man were arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Guilbeau Road business on Friday.
Angel Lopez-Paz, 21, of Duson, was arrested Friday on a count of accessory after the fact to armed robbery and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and a juvenile male, age not provided, was arrested Saturday on a count of armed robbery and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a statement.
The arrests stem from the robbery of a business in the 400 block of Guilbeau Road around 11:46 a.m. Friday. The juvenile is accused of entering the business and holding the employees at gunpoint before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, the police department said.