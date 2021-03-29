A Lafourche Parish judge has set bail at $4 million for a man accused of stranding a woman and her infant Feb. 25 in Raceland.

Dillon Terrebonne, 27, of Cut Off, is facing 33 criminal charges, according to the Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office, including kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse battery against a pregnant woman and violation of protective orders.

Deputies received a call around 4:15 p.m. Feb. 25 from a resident who stopped to help a woman and baby who were stranded along U.S. 90 in Raceland, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies later learned the woman and her infant had been riding with Terrebonne while he drove her SUV.

After an argument broke out, Terrebonne stopped the SUV, got out and walked to the passenger side and began striking the woman in the head and strangling her, police said. The victim managed to free herself and escape the vehicle.

Terrebonne then entered the vehicle began driving. Before leaving the scene, however, he stopped and removed an infant carrier car seat from the vehicle, placed it on the side of the highway, and continued driving westbound, police said.

A passing motorist rescued the 2-month-old and deputies took the mother and child to a safe location, police said. Terrebonne was arrested later that day in Vermilion Parish by Abbeville Police officers and was transferred to the Lafourche Parish jail.

Terrebonne appeared in court Friday after prosecutors filed a motion to increase his bail.

Judge Hugh Larose granted the motion, and increased Terrebonne's bond to $4,127,000.

“Considering the reckless and violent nature of his crimes along with the high number of violations he continues to amass, we felt the defendant clearly displayed a blatant disregard for the law and continues to be a danger to others,” said Assistant District Attorney Allie Fournet, who is prosecuting the case. “We are happy the Judge agreed and increased the bond as he did.”

