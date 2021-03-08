A juvenile was injured early Sunday morning when someone shot into his house, according to Abbeville police.

The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Green Street.

Officers were on patrol in the neighborhood, responding to another shooting, when they heard shots being fired around Green Street.

Upon arrival, they learned that someone had shot into a residence and that a juvenile male inside the home had been injured.

The juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later transferred to a different hospital, according to the police department.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Abbeville Police Department detective division.

The Abbeville Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding the case contact the the Department by at 337-893-2511 or by calling the “Tips” line at 337-892-6777. All calls may remain anonymous.

Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the Tip411 system at the department’s website, Facebook page or mobile app.