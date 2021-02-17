A Lafayette condominium sustained heavy damage Tuesday night after a central heating system malfunctioned and ignited a blaze, Lafayette firefighters said.
Firefighters responded to the condominium complex in the 200 block of Long Plantation Boulevard at 11:14 p.m. and spent three hours battling the fire and assisting the home’s resident. The owner smelled smoke and discovered her attic on fire after checking an access door; when firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the roof, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The home sustained heavy fire damage to the roof and attic, while the interior suffered substantial water damage from fire suppression efforts. An adjacent condo suffered light water damage, he said.
Officials determined a central heating system malfunctioned in the attic and contributed to the fire. The cause of the blaze is being further examined, Trahan said.