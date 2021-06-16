On June 7, the Crowley Police Department responded to an active shooter at a graduation party in the 800 block of West Second Street in Crowley.
Two individuals sustained nonlife threatening injuries due to the shooting. Detectives identified suspects in the shooting and arrested Gerald J. Robinson Jr. for his involvement.
He was arrested on one count of attempted second degree murder.
The investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking the public who may have additional information on the shooting or any other crime to help.
If you know something or want to report information, contact the Detectives Division at (337) 781-1234, or the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 789-8447