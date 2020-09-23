A Loreauville man died Wednesday after suffering critical injuries in a Sept. 14 crash in Iberia Parish.
Byson Provost, 24, died early Wednesday from injuries sustained when his 2019 Dodge Challenger ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned while traveling west on LA. 3242 near Walet Road in Iberia Parish, a statement from Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Sept. 14. Provost and a juvenile front seat passenger were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and were transported to an area hospital in critical condition, the statement said. An update on the juvenile’s condition was not provided.
Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was taken from Provost. Speed is believed to be a major factor in the crash, Gossen said.