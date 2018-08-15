A Church Point man on a motorcycle died Wednesday in a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of State Highway 95 and State Highway 365 in Acadia Parish.
The victim, Weston Nelams, 24, was struck by a GMC pickup truck while traveling southbound on State Highway 95, just past the intersection, on a Harley Davidson motorcycle, according to State Police.
The pickup driver failed to fully stop behind a Ford sedan that was preparing to make a left turn. The pickup struck the sedan, causing it to spin into the southbound lane as Nelams was passing.
Nelams was pronounced dead on the scene. Impairment is not suspected in the crash, which is under investigation, police say.