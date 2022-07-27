The Rayne Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect and getaway vehicle used in a Thursday armed robbery at a local credit union.
The armed robbery happened around 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at the People’s Credit Union at 904 E. Texas Avenue in Rayne. The suspect was captured on video entering the credit union, brandishing a gun and demanding money from a teller, before fleeing the scene east on U.S. 90 in a newer model dark color Kia Sportage, Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish said in a release.
He is described as a Black man of medium build wearing a yellow shirt, dark pants, sunglasses, a face mask and head covering, the release said.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 337-789-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest.