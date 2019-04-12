A pregnant woman and her unborn child died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday crash north of Jennings.
The victim, 21-year-old Shelby Bricyn Hawkins of Basile, sustained serious injuries when her 1994 Ford pickup was struck near the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and state Highway 26 while traveling east. Hawkins ran off the left side of the road and her truck rolled over into a grassy area near the intersection, a release from Louisiana State Police Troop D said.
The driver who struck Hawkins was Timothy Ryan Vernon, 42, of St. Martinville. His truck also ran off the left side of the road and struck a ditch. Vernon sustained minor injuries and later voluntarily submitted a blood sample, troopers said.
Hawkins and a juvenile passenger were taken to Acadian Medical Center in Eunice. The child sustained minor injuries. Hawkins and her unborn child succumbed to their injuries Thursday, the release said. She was seven months pregnant.
Both drivers and the juvenile passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the release said.
Vernon was cited for failure to yield to flashing signals. The crash remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, the troopers said.