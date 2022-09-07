Unsafe smoking practices may have contributed to a St. Martinville house fire that killed a woman on Sunday.
Catahoula volunteer firefighters responded to a home in the 4400 block of Catahoula Highway in St. Martinville around 12:15 p.m. Sunday and found the body of a woman near the front door.
Official identification and cause of death are pending with the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office, but the woman is believed to be the 34-year-old woman who lived at the home, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement.
Fire marshal investigators determined the fire began in the doorway of the living room, where the woman was known to smoke cigarettes. The 34-year-old victim was wheelchair bound and used an oxygen tank, she said.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation but unsafe smoking factors may have been a primary contributor.