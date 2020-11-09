A Eunice man was killed Sunday when the northbound vehicle in which he was traveling left the roadway on Louisiana Highway 1161 near Bush Street in Evangeline Parish.
Louisiana State Police said Kinsey Lopez, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche around 7 p.m. when her vehicle veered off the roadway on a curve. The vehicle overturned, and Lopez and her passenger, Eduardo Lopez, 26, were both ejected. Neither vehicle occupant was properly restrained.
Kinsey Lopez was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, State Police said. A coroner pronounced Eduardo Lopez dead at the scene. The crash remained under investigation Monday and authorities said charges were pending.
Troop I has investigated 51 fatal crashes resulting in 56 deaths in 2020.