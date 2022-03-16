A 57-year-old man has died after suffering injuries in a hit-and-run crash on March 8.
Stoney R. Loup, of Lafayette, was biking south in the 200 block of La. 723, also known as Brothers Road, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle around 11:15 p.m. Loup was thrown from the bicycle and landed in the west shoulder of the roadway as the suspect vehicle fled the scene, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
Loup was initially taken to a local hospital with non-critical injuries but succumbed on Tuesday.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle as a 2011 GMC Sierra with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and arrested 40-year-old Vontraya L. Leday, the vehicle’s registered owner, on a count of felony hit and run, Gossen said in a statement.
The crash remains under investigation.