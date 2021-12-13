Racial slurs have been captured in a video recorded inside the home of Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet’s house as her family gathered to watch home security footage of armed burglary in their driveway.

Judge Odinet confirmed to The Current, which first reported the story, that the video was taped in her house. An anonymous source told The Acadiana Advocate on Monday that the video was recorded on Saturday, a day after the break-in happened.

It’s not clear who recorded the video. No faces are evident in the clip, in which voices shout racist slurs while commenting on the security footage and the family’s efforts to stop a man from breaking into a car on the property.

A voice is heard saying, “And mom’s yelling n-----, n-----,” to which another female voice answered: “We have a n-----, It’s a n-----, like a roach.”

Another voice said, "Lost his wallet."

"That’s my phone where it fell out,” said another.

“The dude had a phone on him,” said a young female voice. “I should have taken his phone from him, that f------ ass----.”

Odinet has not confirmed whether she personally said the racist slurs.

However, Black community leaders in Lafayette have already reacted, some asking for her resignation.

“We call for Judge Odinet’s resignation,” said Michael Toussaint, NAACP vice president. “She is a sitting judge in a sitting court. She represents the community of Lafayette. We can’t condone that type of behavior from her or anyone else for that matter.”

Toussaint said even if it is unconfirmed that the slurs came from the judge, “this episode showed the type of character that this woman has. You have seen it.” Toussaint said the clip made him question all the decisions that Odinet has made as a judge since she was elected: “This is a strong message,” he said. “If you don’t do anything to correct that behavior when in your house, which kind of person are you?”

The attempted burglary at Odinet’s house happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a Lafayette Police Department report. It noted that an unnamed alleged victim observed the suspect leaving the interior of one of the family’s vehicles while returning home.

“When the suspect observed the victim arrive, the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly caught by the victim. The victim held the suspect down until officers arrived,” the police report noted.

Odinet told The Current said she had not slept since the incident and had not even had time to consider whether she would seek additional security for her home. She added that the incident “was horrific” and “shook” her “to the core.”

A suspect, a 59-year-old Black man, Robert Handy, was charged with simple burglary of an auto and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

It appears there was some confusion over whether Handy should be booked because of COVID protocols.

“One of the Lafayette PD officers communicated with our jail staff to see if they could book the individual, but the sergeant working refused to book at that time,” said Cpt. John Mowell, spokesperson for the sheriff's office. “The officer from the Lafayette PD then basically appealed to his chain of command following the COVID protocols that we have in place. One of the chains of command continued to request the individual to be booked, so we authorized the booking, and we booked.”

Asked for a comment about the mayor's involvement, Jamie Angelle, Guillory’s spokesperson, said: “This is the first I’m hearing about any of this. I don’t know anything about it.”

According to COVID-19 protocols in place since last year, unless there is a violent offense, the booking is denied, Mowell said. But each arresting agency can appeal that decision up the chain of command, requesting a suspect be booked even if there is no violent offense.

Judge Odinet provided the following statement to The Current:

“My children and I were the victim [sic] of an armed burglary at our home. The police were called and the assailant was arrested. The incident shook me to my core and my mental state was fragile. I was a wreck and am still unable to sleep. I was given a sedative at the time of the video.”

“I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it. Anyone who knows me and my husband knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary.”