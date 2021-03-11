An Abbeville man has been charged in a fatal February shooting.
Justin Williams was booked on counts of second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and illegal use of weapons in the Feb. 16 shooting. Officers responded to a shots fired complaint near the intersection of Greene and South Lamar streets around 5:20 p.m. Abbeville resident Brandon Johnson, 32, died as a result of the shooting, a statement from Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.
Williams was in custody for an unrelated arrest at the time he was identified as a suspect in Johnson’s death, the statement said.