A man wanted for a March 12 shooting in Abbeville turned himself over to authorities Tuesday morning.
Alvin Wiltz surrendered at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center and was charged with attempted second-degree murder, Abbeville Police spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said. Wiltz was described by police as “armed and dangerous” and had been on the run since Tuesday’s shooting.
One man was injured in the shooting.
The shooting happened at the intersection of North Bailey and Clover streets in Abbeville after the victim and a woman had an argument at a residence near the intersection. Several men became involved and a fight broke out between the victim and Wiltz, police said.
During the altercation, Wiltz pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the chest, police said. Wiltz then fled the scene.
Touchet said the department anticipates additional charges against Wiltz.
The accused is being held on $250,000 bond, he said.