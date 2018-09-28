The driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal crash Sunday on Ambassador Caffery Parkway has been released from a local hospital and booked on vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated and other counts, Lafayette police said Friday.
Jamie Earl Gray, 48, of Lafayette, was behind the wheel when he collided with another vehicle shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway, police said in a news release.
Tanoka R. Janezich, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene injured a juvenile passenger in her vehicle suffered minor/moderate injuries, police said. Two passengers in Gray's vehicle were also hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.