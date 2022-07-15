Fired Lafayette Police Chief Thomas Glover is bringing his termination appeal to the 15th Judicial District Court after not finding success with the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board in his first-round appeal in March.
The district court appeal was first filed May 3. A rules hearing was scheduled in the case for Monday, but the secretary for District Court Judge David Smith confirmed the hearing has been moved to Aug. 1.
In March, the Fire and Police Civil Service Board voted that Glover was still a provisional employee when he was terminated on Oct. 7, 2021 and determined that he had ample time to prove himself in the role.
Both Glover and Lafayette Consolidated Government’s attorney Michael Hebert repeated arguments made before the board in their district court filings.
Glover’s attorney, J. Arthur Smith III, asserts that the Fire and Police Civil Service Board was wrong in their findings.
He argues in his court appeal that Glover was not a provisional employee when terminated, saying that as a director employed by LCG the six-month test period applied to other classified civil service employees should take precedence over rules outlined in police guidelines that laid out a one-year probationary period.
Whether he was a permanent or probationary employee determines what rights Glover had when terminated and in appealing his firing.
Smith then claims Glover was not given adequate opportunity to prove himself as chief because Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration did not execute formal evaluations throughout his tenure. Glover also claims he wasn’t given reasons for his termination.
Smith asserts the court should hear arguments on whether LCG terminated Glover with cause, a portion of the case not fully explored in March because once the board determined that Glover was still a provisional employee, his arguments were limited to whether he had enough time to prove himself in the role.
Hebert challenges each of Smith’s points. He claims Glover was still a provisional employee because municipal civil service employees and fire and police civil service employees are subject to different rules. Glover’s working period before becoming a permanent employee was one year, not six months, he says.
As in March, Hebert argues that Glover had ample opportunity to gain insight into the Guillory administration’s feelings about his performance through meetings with Chief Administrative Officer Cydra Wingerter, and that the administration’s loss of confidence led to his termination.
Glover seeks to be reinstated to the chief position and receive back pay if he wins his civil suit. On Wednesday, the Fire and Police Civil Service Board advanced fire candidates for the chief post to the next step of the process as LCG looks to hire a permanent replacement for Glover.