A former Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office sergeant in the K-9 unit was sentenced in federal court Monday to two and a half years in jail for commanding his police dog to bite a pre-trial inmate, and for further injuring the inmate by punching and kneeing him.
Prosecutors said the sergeant, David Prejean, “became enraged” during a 2012 shakedown at the Iberia Parish jail, when the victim, listed as “M.R.” in court documents, looked at Prejean and made a comment. Inmates were lined up against a wall with their hands behind their heads when M.R. made the comment.
Prejean admitted threw the victim on the ground and ordered him to roll on his stomach with his hands behind his head. Although the victim complied, Prejean commanded the dog to bite the victim, allowing the bite to last for “several seconds.” Prejean then punched the victim in his upper body and kneed him in the side.
Prejean then tried to cover up the unlawful use of force with a false report, prosecutors said.
Prejean pleaded guilty on Feb. 21 to one count of violating the victim’s civil rights. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison and one year of supervised release.