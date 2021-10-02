A Lafayette man was arrested on child sex trafficking and other charges Friday night.
Jose Patricio, 49, of Lafayette, was arrested by the Lafayette Police Department on counts of trafficking of children for sex, misdemeanor sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile around 7:45 p.m. Friday after an investigation, according to the Lafayette Parish Jail’s daily booking summary.
His bond is currently set at $140,000 for the three counts, online booking records show.
Misdemeanor sexual battery carries a potential fine up to $1,000, imprisonment for up to six months or both if convicted, according to state law.
The penalties if convicted for child sex trafficking and indecent behavior with a juvenile vary depending on several factors.
For child sex trafficking, the penalties are a financial penalty up to $50,000 and between 15 and 50 years in prison, but if the victim is under age 14, the fine is up to $75,000 and the prison term is between 25 and 50 years, with at least 25 years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, per state law.
For indecent behavior with a juvenile, the fine is up to $5,000 and up to seven years in prison, or both, but if the victim is under the age of 13 and the offender 17 or older, the prison term is between two and 25 years, with at least two years without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, state law said.