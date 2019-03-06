Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a Lafayette man in connection with a January burglary and vehicle theft.
On Jan. 9, deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a burglary and vehicle theft at a residence in the 7000 block of Main Hwy., St. Martinville.
A suspect, who was later identified as Brayton J. Galentine, 21, Lafayette, allegedly broke into the home in the early morning hours and took a set of car keys from the residence and drove off in the homeowner’s 2017 Ford Fusion. Galentine, however, left his personal vehicle in the driveway of the home he burglarized.
On Jan. 11, the stolen vehicle, which had been burned, was located near Lake Fausse Point State Park.
Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Galentine on the following felony charges: one count of simple burglary, one count of theft and one count of simple arson.
Anyone knowing Galentine's whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or via private message on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.