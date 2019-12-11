A judge has ordered five Lafayette media organizations to turn over copies of articles, broadcasts and internet posts related to Ian Howard, the man accused of shooting Lafayette Police officer Michael Middlebrook and wounding three others.
The order also includes circulation, viewership and broadcast data, although Howard’s lawyers say they aren’t seeking anything considered proprietary.
Howard’s lawyers with the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center on Tuesday motioned for subpoenas to be issued to three television stations and two newspapers, including The Acadiana Advocate, as part of their bid to get Howard’s trial moved out of Lafayette. Subpoenas were also requested for KATC, KLFY, KADN and The Daily Advertiser, as well as the Lafayette Police Department’s social media posts related to the case.
Defense lawyers on Dec. 4 filed motion for a change a change of venue, citing “intense media coverage” of court proceedings, vigils and related events.
Howard is accused of killing Middlebrook and wounding three others at a Moss Street convenience store in October 2017. His trial in the nonfatal shootings is scheduled for Jan. 21, with a separate first-degree murder trial to occur at a future date.
District Attorney Keith Stutes’ office is seeking the death penalty in the murder case. Howard’s lawyers are considering an insanity defense in both cases.