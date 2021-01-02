A St. Martinville man was killed after being struck by two vehicles on I-10 following a New Year’s Day crash.
The crash happened after midnight Friday when a vehicle traveling west on I-10 in Breaux Bridge crashed into concrete barriers near the exit ramp. The vehicle came to rest in the westbound travel lanes and two other vehicles stopped to help, Breaux Bridge Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais said in a statement.
Another vehicle traveling west then struck the disabled vehicle and two people. One victim, 20-year-old Robin Theriot, was killed after being thrown over the center concrete wall into the eastbound lanes of travel, and again struck by an 18-wheeler, Latiolais said.
The second victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Ochsner St. Martin Hospital, before being transferred to another hospital in serious but stable condition, the statement said. Latiolais said both Theriot and the second injured person were traveling together and had stopped to help the disabled vehicle.
The assistant chief said impairment is not suspected and current evidence does not point to charges for the drivers involved. The woman driving the disabled vehicle had difficulty finding her exit while navigating through the construction zone in the dark. After her vehicle struck the barricade, her headlights and brake lights were disabled, making it difficult for other drivers to see her vehicle in the roadway.
“I don’t think it could have been avoided,” Latiolais said.
The crash remains under investigation.