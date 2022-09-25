Opelousas police are investigating a shooting that killed one man, according to Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon.
The man was shot while passing by the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive. He was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police chief McLendon.
The shooting occurred in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive after 1 a.m. and the vehicle had multiple gunshots, according to police chief McLendon.
Police ask anyone with information related to this shooting to contact them at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers 337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com.