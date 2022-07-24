A man has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting on Moss Street in Lafayette, according to police.
Police have also identified the victim as 40-year-old Billy Joseph, of Lafayette, according to Lafayette Police.
Artimus Johnson was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Sunday on principal to first-degree murder, according to police.
On Saturday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Moss street near the intersection of Mudd Avenue, according to police.
When police arrived, they learned a drive-by shooting had occurred between two vehicles. The victim was discovered dead in his vehicle after striking a pole, according to police.
The investigation is still ongoing.