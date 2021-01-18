A man wanted in connection with a fatal December shooting in Kaplan has been arrested, KATC reports.
Gary Lee Sellers Jr. was arrested Sunday afternoon, Kaplan Police Chief Joshua Hardy said. No one was injured during the process, he said.
Police had been looking for Sellers since a Dec. 29 shooting, which took place at a McDonald's during a confrontation over a stolen vehicle. Two others were arrested the day of the shooting and booked with a charge of principal to second-degree murder.
Kaplan Police eventually located Sellers with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.