A second suspect in the homicide of a 16-year-old boy in Abbeville has been arrested.
Javontae Veney, 23, of Abbeville, was arrested Tuesday on warrants for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a Nov. 3 shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy. The shooting happened in the 400 block of Kibbe Street around 3:30 p.m.
Several people were injured and the juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office, a statement from Abbeville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.
Veney was apprehended in Jennings after Abbeville detectives and Jennings Police Department officers found him hiding inside a home while serving a search warrant. After booking, he was transported to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center for holding, the statement said.
Ryheem Veney, 27, of Abbeville, was previously arrested in the homicide and booked on counts of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.