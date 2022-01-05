Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department have narrowed the search for the vehicle suspected in a hit-and-run killing on the Evangeline Thruway Sunday.
The crash happened in the 2100 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway early Sunday. A woman, identified as 30-year-old Raven Charles from Opelousas, was attempting to cross the road when she was struck by a southbound vehicle that then fled the scene, the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.
Charles died as a result of the crash. Video surveillance footage from the area has narrowed the suspect vehicle to a 2013 to 2016 white Ford Fusion with right front end damage.
Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or the crash is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS, the department said.