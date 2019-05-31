A Baptist church in Lake Charles was burglarized and set on fire last week.
On May 22, security cameras show a suspect approaching New Shiloh Baptist Church around 8 a.m. with a five-gallon bucket, possibly containing flammable liquid, the Lake Charles Police Department said in a release. The church is in the 600 block of North Simmons Street.
The suspect tried to enter the church by kicking in the glass doors. When that failed, the suspect proceeded to break a side window and threw the bucket of liquid into the building before throwing several lit items into the church, police said.
Video footage also captured a nearby vehicle making passes in front of the church as the vandalism took place. It’s unknown if the person or persons in the vehicle were participants or witnesses to the crime, police said.
Anyone who has information about the arson is asked to contact the Lake Charles Fire Department or the Lake Charles Police Department.