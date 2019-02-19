Students, teachers, law enforcement officers and the Middlebrook family gathered Tuesday at Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary School in Lafayette to cut the ribbon on a new school sign and honor the memory of the fallen officer for whom the school is named.

The Lafayette Parish School Board agreed in August to rename Plantation Elementary on Kaliste Saloom Road for Middlebrook, who was shot and killed in October 2017 while responding to a call at a convenience store on Moss Street.

It is fitting, schools Superintendent Donald Aguillard said, for this school, where leadership is a key mission, to be named for a person who embodied leadership.

A nine-year veteran of the Lafayette police force, Middlebrook went above and beyond the call of duty. He served in a high-crime area of the city because he wanted to, because he believed he could do some good there, Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas told The Acadiana Advocate after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Following an incident a few years ago, Thomas asked Middlebrook if he wanted to transfer to a lower-crime precinct. Middlebrook refused.

“He wanted to help people,” he said.

At Middlebrook’s funeral service in 2017, his supervisor recalled how he discovered Middlebrook collecting sandwiches from local convenience stores at the end of the day. Instead of the store throwing the sandwiches away, Middlebrook gave them to the homeless and needy in the city.

Middlebrook is an inspiration to police officers on the job and off, Thomas said. This year, the Lafayette Police Department presented the first Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Award to Detective Kyle Manceaux. The award, Thomas said, is presented to an exceptional officer who also is loved and has a great heart.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to receive this award because Michael’s mission was helping those in his community,” Manceaux said. “Going beyond ‘protect and serve’ to help people shows how much he loved this community and loved what he did as a police officer.”

“Mike’s mission has to continue,” he said.

Middlebrook’s widow, daughters, sister and other family members cut a ribbon officially dedicating a new school sign bearing his name. His sister Michele Middlebrook Harris presented the school with a framed photograph of her brother.

Police Chief Toby Aguillard and the police color guard also presented the school with a framed display containing a photo of Middlebrook with a Police Department patch, a replica of his shield and his 442 call sign patch.

“I believe and I know that Michael would be very proud,” he said.