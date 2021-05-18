A suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned after a Tuesday morning shooting in Carencro, police said.
Carencro Police Chief David Anderson said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of University Avenue around the St. Peter Street area at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported and one person was taken into custody and was being questioned Tuesday afternoon, he said.
Anderson did not release the suspect’s name and said charges had not been determined as of 4:25 p.m. Tuesday.