A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in a Wednesday night shooting in Lafayette that killed a 15-year-old boy.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of Toulouse Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday and found a 15-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
A 17-year-old boy was identified as the suspected shooter and was arrested on a count of first-degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday, Green said.
Investigators determined the 15-year-old killed and two others were involved in an altercation with the 17-year-old suspect over drugs when a gun was fired and the 15-year-old was hit. The accused then fled the area in a vehicle before police arrived, Green said.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.