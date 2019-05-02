A Crowley woman pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing over $148,000 from her employer while working as their bookkeeper.
Otavia Lewis, 38, worked as a bookkeeper for a Crowley equipment company from March 2014 until May 2016. Using accounting software, she transferred funds from the company’s bank account to accounts and debit cards registered to her and others, a release from the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph said.
Lewis also attempted to cover up her transfers by using other employees’ names. She stole $148,753.28 in total, Joseph said.
She pleaded guilty Wednesday and her sentencing date is scheduled for August 5. Lewis faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine, the release said.
The U.S. Secret Service conducted the investigation.