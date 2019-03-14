Two Lafayette men were sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for the July 2016 shooting death of Desmond Boutte.
Jamal Lancon, 22, of Festival Lane, and Raven Wiltz, 25, of Delford Street, were convicted of second-degree murder by a 12-person jury on February 28. Boutte, 22, was shot multiple times by both individuals at the Martin Luther King Center on July 6, 2016, according to a release from 15th Judicial District Court District Attorney Keith Stutes.
Boute was killed while playing basketball outside the center.
Lancon and Wiltz’s life sentences stipulate they will not be granted the option of probation, parole or a suspension of sentence.