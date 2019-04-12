Abbeville police officer Kaitlyn Rudesill broke her silence Friday to thank the community for their support after she was shot while trying to apprehend a suspect in Abbeville on April 3.

In a statement issued through her attorney, James Klock, Rudesill thanked her fellow Abbeville police officers, the medical professionals who treated her and the Acadiana community for supporting her through her injuries.

“Thank you to my fellow Abbeville Police Department officers and dispatchers. You were there for me when I needed you most. Your continued care and support have made this experience so much easier and less stressful. Abbeville PD has taken care of me like family. Words can’t express how grateful I am to each of you,” Rudesill said.

Rudesill’s statement also confirmed several details about the timeline of events the night of her shooting and in the days following.

+2 Abbeville officer shot while chasing suspect April 3 released from the hospital Tuesday The Abbeville police officer shot while attempting to apprehend a suspect April 3 has been released from the hospital.

She was initially taken to Abbeville General Hospital, where she was stabilized, before being airlifted by Acadian Air Med to Lafayette General Hospital, her statement said. Rudesill was released from the hospital Tuesday after she was cleared to return home, Klock said.

Rudesill was shot while attempting to arrest Nahshon Ishmael Brooks, 29, during a traffic stop on Alley Street after reports of a disturbance. Brooks fled on foot toward the 600 block of North Gertrude Street, where he shot Rudesill once in the shoulder.

Details released online through the Police Association of Lafayette stated Rudesill had to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from her shoulder and had chest tubes inserted to assist with re-inflating one of Rudesill’s lungs, which collapsed after the shooting.

Rudesill also thanked the Audubon Lake apartment complex for housing her family free of charge. Klock said Rudesill’s family members came from out of town and are staying in Lafayette to assist in her care and recovery.

The police association started a GoFundMe for the officer the day after the shooting, with approval from Rudesill and her family, to seek donations to assist with Rudesill’s medical costs and lost wages until she can return to work.

Doctors estimated Rudesill will need to undergo months of physical therapy for her injuries, the police association said on the GoFundMe account.

Rudesill said she’s home beginning her recovery and is overwhelmed by the love and generosity the Acadiana community has shown her in her time of need.

“The overwhelming love and support from the Acadiana community has been humbling. The community support has eased my worries,” she said. “The generous donations received through the Police Association of Lafayette’s GoFundMe campaign, North Vermilion High School, and from around the community have and will help more than you can know.”

Brooks, the man accused in Rudesill’s shooting, was apprehended in Lafayette Parish after a nearly 24-hour manhunt by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Brooks was booked on counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in overflow jail space in Tensas Parish, online jail records show. His bond has been set at a combined $600,000 for the three charges.