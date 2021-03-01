A 41-year-old man is wanted in connection with a Saturday afternoon shooting in Rayne that injured a 17-year-old.
Officers reponded to multiple reports of gunshots in the 500 block of 6th Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly said in a statement on the department's Facebook page.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a 17-year-old male had been shot once in the abdomen.
The victim was transported to Ochsner Acadia General Hospital, where he was stabilized before being transferred to the Trauma Unit of Ochsner Lafayette General. Officers said the teen is in stable condition.
During the investigation, 41-year-old Darrell Gabriel Jr. was identified as a suspect, according to the statement. An arrest warrant was issued for one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of Darrell Gabriel is asked to call 789-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.