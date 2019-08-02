A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting into an occupied home in north Lafayette, KATC reports.
Gage Taylor was arrested Thursday on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder in the July 1 shooting in the 300 block of Odile Street. He is accused of shooting into a home with seven people inside.
No one was injured.
Taylor was arrested in Carencro by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. His bond is currently set at $150,000, according to online booking records.