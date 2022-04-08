World Harvest Lighthouse Church in Lafayette sustained fire, smoke and soot damage after a fire in the church’s kitchen early Friday morning.
Lafayette firefighters responded to the church at 125 East Butcher Switch Road at 5:28 a.m. after exercisers at a nearby gym saw smoke coming from the building. Firefighters determined the fire was coming from the church’s kitchen and brought the flames under control within 20 minutes, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
The church kitchen sustained heavy fire damage and the rest of the church, including the sanctuary, sustained heavy smoke and soot damage, he said.
Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire but a kitchen appliance malfunction possibly contributed to the fire.